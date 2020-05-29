Morocco Arrests 12 Sub-Saharan Migrants for Death of African Woman

The victim of the assault is a woman from an unidentified African country, the DGSN said.

Rabat – Moroccan police have arrested 12 sub-Saharan migrants for their alleged involvement in a deadly assault on an African woman in the city of Meknes, near Fez.

The case involves assault and stabbing that resulted in the death of a woman from an unidentified African country. The suspects include two women.

Police acted after receiving an alert about a dispute between the victim and a sub-Saharan migrant.

The fight became physical and the assailant used a stabbing weapon, according to a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

The victim, a woman, died upon arrival to the emergency room of a hospital in Meknes.

In a security operation, police arrested all 12 suspects allegedly involved in the fight.

The DGSN’s preliminary investigation directly implicated two suspects in “this criminal act, while the rest of the detainees are suspected of having participated in the assault and violence against the victim.”

Police put all the suspects in custody for further investigation.