Moroccan Runner Hicham El Guerrouj to Serve on Olympic Committee 2020

Rabat – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) for 2020 will include four Moroccans: Nawal El Moutawakel, Hicham El Guerrouj, Bouchra Hajij, and Kamal Lahou.

The president of the Royal Moroccan Volleyball Federation, Bouchra Hajij, will head the Culture and Olympic Heritage Commission. Former athlete and Olympic champion Hicham El Guerrouj will be a member of the Athletes’ Entourage Commission. The vice president of the Moroccan National Olympic Committee Kamal Lahou will join the IOC’s marketing committee.

With nine gold medals, including two Olympics, middle-distance runner El Guerrouj is one of the most iconic Moroccan athletes.

Olympic champion Nawal El Moutawakel, will serve on four different IOC committees, including public affairs and social development through sport, communication, coordination of the fourth Dakar 2022 Youth Olympic Games, and coordination of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

A former hurdler, El Moutawakel has been member of the IOC Executive Committee since 1997. The retired athlete also served as minister of youth and sport in Morocco.

The president of the IOC, in collaboration with its Executive Board, appoints members to the commissions of the Olympic Committee for 2020.

The selection this year included the progressive participation of more women than last year. In 2020, women will fill 47.7% of the positions on the 30 committees, compared to 45.4% in 2019.

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, originally set to kick off in July, will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, announced the president of the upcoming games, Yoshiro Mori, on March 30.

The decision falls within the worldwide trend of event cancellations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel,” said the head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, at a press conference following the decision.