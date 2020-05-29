Moroccan FM Receives US Ambassador Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Morocco received a few grants from the US and protective equipment for lab technicians to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – The US embassy in Rabat said Morocco and the United States continue to strengthen their cooperation despite the COVID-19 crisis.

The US embassy tweeted today about a meeting between Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer.

US-Morocco partnership continues even in these challenging times. Thank you @MarocDiplomatie for hosting this meeting for #AmbFischer and #NasserBourita to discuss the next steps in our cooperation. pic.twitter.com/D7QVIDaXkZ — U.S. Embassy Morocco (@USEmbMorocco) May 29, 2020

A picture with the tweet shows both diplomats wearing face masks.

While Moroccan state media have not released information about the meeting, the US embassy said it was about bilateral cooperation.

Morocco and the US maintain strong diplomatic relations. The Trump administration has offered Morocco some financial aid recently to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the US offered a grant of $5.7 million to Morocco as part of its international COVID-19 support campaign.

The aid includes “$1.7 million for health assistance to help prepare laboratory systems” and to improve case detection and epidemiological surveillance.

In April, Morocco received protective equipment for laboratory technicians at the National Institute of Hygiene (INH) from the US embassy in Rabat.

In March, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) demonstrated the US government’s commitment to Morocco with aid. The agency, which described Morocco as the US’s oldest friend in the MENA region, granted Morocco MAD 6.6 million ($670,000) to support efforts against COVID-19 and to minimize its impact.

Morocco is the only African country to have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the US.

The two countries signed the FTA in 2004 and it went into effect in 2006.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative said the US goods trade “surplus with Morocco was $1.4 billion in 2018.” While Morocco buys more goods from the US than vice versa, the US buys more in services from Morocco than the reverse.

In 2018, US goods exports to Morocco were worth $2.9 billion, representing an increase of $725 million from the previous year.

According to the office, Morocco ranked as the 54th biggest buyer of American goods in 2018.

“U.S. imports from Morocco in 2018 were $1.6 billion, up 27.0 percent. U.S. exports of services to Morocco were an estimated $634 million in 2017 (latest data available) and U.S. imports were $832 million.”