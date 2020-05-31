How to Become a Minimalist and Why it Will Benefit Your Life

Minimalism means being able to prioritize what matters most and eliminate the things that do not. The ability to declutter is crucial for a healthier more organized life.

Minimalism rapidly became a lifestyle and a trend amongst millennials, its benefits including a change in the way we live and treat those around us, how we perceive media, and what we do to enrich our lives while focusing on our passions.

The lifestyle is based on discarding all useless, unnecessary possessions, from old clothes to jewelry, to extra furniture. It means being able to exercise full control over deciding what adds value to our lives.

Minimalists believe that possessions have become great distractions in our lives, while our society takes pride in the accumulation of “stuff.” We attach overinflated value to the objects we own, and we tend to give too much meaning to our possessions.

Minimalism’s lifestyle is important for everyone now more than ever. It is crucial to be flexible in facing society’s hurdles, to focus on chasing our dreams, to save money, and to maintain both physical and mental health.

It is hard to identify the meaning of life and the path to happiness, but the more self-aware we become and the more we understand the value of our possessions and time, the easier life becomes.

Benefits of minimalism: Saving money and time

Minimalism teaches you to spend time wisely, choosing only essential items, and spending less on material possessions you do not really need.

Having emotional control over your purchases will cut your financial expenses and increase your savings. Instead of spending money on pointless items, you can save for higher-quality ones that will last longer.

It is no surprise that you’ll have extra free time when you have fewer things to maintain, organize, and take care of. It takes way less time to shop for fewer essential items, which can also help in making cleaning and tidying way easier activities.

Living in the moment

By owning fewer objects, you allow for more space in your home to move around, and you are better able to focus. You will not have to worry about working extra hours to pay your bills and buy material objects.

Most importantly, engaging in minimalism will be an opportunity to let go of things that weigh you down—both mentally and financially. This will make it easier to breathe without the burden of debt, obsession, and overworking.

Many people find that they can think better in simpler surroundings. Decluttering and living a minimalistic life can help you gain a deeper understanding of what matters the most and what makes you a better person.

More time spent with loved ones

With the extra free time you will earn by working less, shopping less, and not looking after unnecessary possessions, you will be able to build your relationships and spend time with your loved ones.

Not giving undue significance to material objects will enable you to be your genuine self, which will attract positive people. Great relationships are not based on expensive possessions but on shared experiences and good memories.

Instead of spoiling the people you love with material gifts, your new minimalist self can travel with them. Once you value the time you spend making memories with those you care about, moving from a focus on possessions to memories can be the best feeling in the world.

Time for activities and hobbies

Being more self-aware, acknowledging how you spend time, and decluttering your mind will minimize your worries and allow you to focus on what is most important.

Instead of going on a shopping spree to buy more “stuff” that you will probably use once or twice, you can sign up for activity classes to learn new things, let it be cooking, dancing, or painting.

All of the energy you spend dealing with clutter will be available for the hobbies you love and enjoy that you could not find time for before.

Zero waste

The concept of zero waste can be more challenging than minimalism, but this lifestyle encourages it.

Zero waste means switching out things that have a temporary lifespan with those that do not in order to eliminate or reduce waste in all aspects of life.

This concept is very important because it helps immensely in regards to the problem of pollution. It is a set of values that everyone should incorporate in their life, not only for the benefits it has for the planet but also for the money it saves in the long run.

Some examples of zero waste in action are making switches from paper towels to cloths or using reusable metal utensils instead of disposable plastic utensils.

Peace of mind and happiness

Once you are free from the undue value you put on material possessions, you will not be scared of losing them.

You will start to feel better about yourself, not because of what you own but because of who you are.

Minimalism can help you refocus on what you really want and love. You will not have to spend extra hours working in a job that you hate or attend that weekend activity that you did not want to attend in the first place.

You will have the freedom to choose what you want to do, what you want to wear, where you want to go, and to take on a job that you actually like, without the influence of a materialistic society.

Minimalism is not a set of rules that need to be followed step by step. It also does not mean that owning material possessions is inherently wrong.

Nonetheless, it is important to know what adds to your life and makes you happy, and what only makes you feel worse. These are some simple tips on how to start your minimalist lifestyle:

Methods to achieve minimalism: Think about what you buy

We are all guilty of impulse shopping—one moment you only go out to buy milk, and the next you come back with ten other items in your bag.

It is important to deeply consider all your purchases before making them. Do you really need an item or do you just want it at that moment?

Before any purchase, you can use simple methods to help you spend money wisely. You can make lists of what you need to buy, which will help you be more organized and focused, buying only the items you need.

Another method is to plan ahead before buying expensive items, check product reviews, compare prices, and try to see if you can get your desired item for a good deal.

Get rid of anything you do not need

Look around your room and house. Focus on what is just adding to the clutter and what you actually enjoy having.

Identify the clothes that do not fit you anymore, things that you have multiples of, and furniture that you do not actually like and is just filling up space. Then, put them all aside and sell or donate these items to someone who has a better use or legitimate need for them.

An amazing way to help you organize your possessions and declutter is following Marie Kondo’s famous tidying-up method, the KonMari.

The first step is to visualize the life you want, minus the clutter. After that, try to tidy by category and not by place. Look for items that spark joy—if an item does not do this, then discard it. Designate a place for everything you decide to keep while being mindful of anything new you bring into your home.

Follow a healthier diet

Learning to cook at home gives you the freedom to choose healthier ingredients for your meals. You can introduce vegetables, fruits, and wholesome foods to your diet.

By following a healthier diet you are also incorporating zero waste in your lifestyle. Do meal planning and write a grocery shopping list to avoid food waste.

Knowing how to cook will also help you to save money by not eating out, and bring your loved ones closer by spending time preparing meals together.

Simplify your wardrobe

By donating the clothes from your wardrobe that you do not regularly use, you can help save space for more important items and reduce clutter.

It can be emotionally difficult to part with the old, so we hang onto an unnecessary item while we buy a new version. Try to acknowledge this and eliminate duplicate items.

As a minimalist, you should look for higher quality products that might cost more but will last longer. Keep track of your finances to save you time and energy.

Set boundaries

Think of how many times you agreed to go to events that did not interest you or accept a job you did not like, just because you felt like you could not say no. Many times, I would guess.

Saying no can be difficult if you are not used to it, but it is important to make yourself a priority. This will help you to avoid the stress and anxiety that can come from saying yes to something you did not want to do.

Not everything you agree to do or attend brings value to your life, so minimize those obligations. By prioritizing yourself, you will spend more time on what really matters and promote your growth as a person.