Morocco Donates €3 Million to EU’s ‘Coronavirus Global Response’

The donation is part of a €9.8 billion fund raised thanks to donations from states and private institutions.

Rabat – Morocco has contributed €3 million to the European Commission’s “Coronavirus Global Response” campaign, aiming for universal access to affordable COVID-19 vaccines, treatment, and testing.

The contribution is in line with Morocco’s willingness to strengthen its cooperation with the EU, especially in the fields of scientific research and innovation, a press release from Morocco’s Ministry of National Education announced on May 29.

Morocco’s donation also represents the country’s participation in the joint international efforts to mitigate the economic, social, and psychological impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the press release added.

The campaign has so far raised €9.8 billion thanks to donations from states and private institutions. Some of the largest contributions came from the European Investment Bank (€2 billion), France (€1.5 billion), the European Commission (€1.4 billion), Japan (€762 million), and Canada (€551 million).

Morocco expressed its full support to the campaign on May 28, becoming one of the campaign’s 15 partner countries from outside the EU.

Morocco is “fully committed to supporting and encouraging research to contribute to facing the pandemic and overcoming the coronavirus,” said Delegate Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research Driss Ouaouicha, as quoted in a press release from the European Commission.

“More than ever before, decision-makers today are guided by research findings and recommendations,” he added.

“The EU Coronavirus Global Response is praiseworthy; it provides a framework not only for Europeans, but also for other willing participants from Africa and elsewhere to come together, work together, and ultimately bring people’s lives and the world back to the next normal,” Ouaouicha continued.

The European Commission launched a pledging marathon on May 4 before announcing the campaign’s next steps on May 28.

The Commission is set to launch a new campaign with international organization Global Citizen, titled “Global Goal: Unite For Our Future.” The new campaign will lead up to a Global Pledging Summit on June 27.

The campaign will aim to raise the resources needed to accelerate the development of new solutions and ensure their universal and inclusive access. It will also mobilize the necessary funding to enable the world to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid future health crises.