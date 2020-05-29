EU Contributes €157 Million to Morocco’s COVID-19 Response Fund

The EU vowed more grants to Morocco estimated at MAD 3 billion by the end of 2020.

Rabat – The European Union (EU) transferred a grant of MAD 1.7 billion (€157 million) to Morocco on Monday, 26, to aid in the country’s COVID-19 response.

A joint press release from the Ministry of Economy and the EU Delegation announced the news today, May 29, saying, “The Minister of Economy, Finance and Administrative Reform, Mohamed Benchaaboun, and EU Ambassador Claudia Wiedey welcomed the payments from the European Union which took place on May 26.”

The statement said the EU injected the grant into Morocco’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

King Mohammed VI ordered the creation of the fund on March 15 to mitigate the social and economic impacts of the pandemic on Morocco.

The grant is part of the EU commitment and support programs to assist partners to improve health, social protection, training, and education sectors.

The EU and the education ministry’s statement emphasized that the grant comes in response to the “incessant efforts led by the Moroccan state since the first days of the pandemic notable through the National Solidarity Fund COVID-19.”

The joint press release expressed the EU’s support for the “proactive” approach Morocco adopted under high instructions to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis.

“Morocco appreciates the spirit of solidarity shown by the European Union vis-a-vis- its long-standing partner in this period of crisis,” the statement added.

The statement vowed more grants from the EU to Morocco by the end of 2020 to help mitigate the economic and social consequences of the health crisis. The total sum of grants is estimated at MAD 3 billion (€300 million).

“The European Union and Morocco confirm their desire to further strengthen their partnership based on the shared principles of solidarity, mutual respect, co-ownership and co-responsibility, and transparency,” the statement concluded.

Morocco is also contributing to the EU’s international response to the pandemic. Today, a press release from Morocco’s Ministry of Education announced that Morocco contributed €3 million to the European Commission’s “Coronavirus Global Response” campaign.

The new grant from the EU follows a similar MAD 1.1 billion (€5 million) allocation announced on May 20. Through the grant, the EU seeks to support Morocco’s health sector during the crisis.

The EU also mobilized €450 million in late March to support Morocco’s pandemic response efforts and economic situation.