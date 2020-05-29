The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 61 cases in the last 24 hours.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 71 additional COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 7,714.

The ministry also confirmed no additional deaths, with fatalities remaining at 202 since May 26. The mortality rate continues to stand at 2.6%.

Morocco also recorded 76 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,271. The recovery rate stands at 68.3%.

The Health Ministry said that 49 of the new cases were reported in the Casablanca-Settat region, 13 in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, six in Marrakech-Safi, two in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, and one case in the Oriental region.

The remaining seven Moroccan regions did not report any additional cases during the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that the 61 cases were detected through monitoring people who came into contact with COVID-19 patients, pointing out that none of the new patients exhibited any symptoms of the viral infection.

The health ministry pointed out that there are currently 2,241 active cases, 41% of which are females while the remaining 59% are male. Only 1.4% of the patients are in critical condition.

Around 182,347 screening tests were performed by Morocco’s health professionals since the beginning of the outbreak on March 2, including 9,801 in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s Minister of Health partly attributes the country’s success in maintaining a low mortality rate to the use of chloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 infections.