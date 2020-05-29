Mohamed El Youbi Reportedly Resigns Over Disagreements with Health Minister

El Youbi neither denied nor confirmed the veracity of the news.

Rabat – Multiple Moroccan media outlets reported today that the Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, Mohamed El Youbi, has submitted his resignation due to disagreements with the Minister of Health on a number of points, generally related to the management of the health crisis and the epidemiological situation in Morocco.

Contacted by different Moroccan media to learn more on the matter, El Youbi said that he “can neither deny nor confirm the news” regarding his resignation.

Reliable sources, however, reported an ongoing rift between Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb and El Youbi. As tensions between the two officials developed, El Youbi was prompted to submit his resignation letter.

According to the same sources, El Youbi refused to attend a meeting of the vigilance committee, set up by the Ministry of Health. The meeting was held this evening, May 29, to track the epidemiological situation in Morocco.

Many expect that the minister of health will face criticism from within his department over his treatment of the ministry’s most prominent figure at this critical time.

The Health Ministry still has not released a statement to lift ambiguity on the matter.

The resignation comes after the ministry’s director of epidemiology stopped presenting the COVID-19 daily updates for three days. El Youbi had regularly informed the public of the epidemiological situation in the country since the domestic outbreak on March 2.

The move also came in the wake of Ait Taleb’s announcement of the beginning of the progressive repatriation process for Moroccans stranded abroad.

On Thursday evening, Ait Taleb said that Morocco is set to begin the repatriation of 300 Moroccans per week, placing them in quarantine for nine days upon arrival to ensure they are not COVID-19 carriers. The minister added that the repatriation process is a royal decision.

The quarantine period announced by the minister contradicts the recommendations of the Ministry of Health to place potential COVID-19 patients in quarantine for 14 days.

Later on, Ait Taleb declared that his words were taken out of context, saying that the 300 figure was only a technical measure, introduced by a committee as a preliminary number and pending improvement of the health situation in the country.