Morocco Records 26 New COVID-19 Cases, 106 New Recoveries

Morocco's recovery rate continues to increase and currently stands at 69.5%.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 7,740 as of 10 a.m. on May 30.

The ministry announced 106 new recoveries, bringing Morocco’s total recoveries to 5,377. The country’s recovery rate also increased to 69.5%. The figure exceeds the global recovery rate of 44.2%.

The ministry reported one new coronavirus-related death this morning. The death toll currently stands at 203 and the fatality rate remains 2.6%. Morocco’s fatality rate is below the global average of 6.1%.

In recent days, the number of new recoveries in Morocco has often exceeded the number of new detected cases, steadily decreasing the number of active COVID-19 cases, which currently stands at 2,160.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 33.35% of the country’s total cases and 17.27% respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.11%) and Fez-Meknes (12.92%) regions have similarly high numbers, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.07%), Draa-Tafilalet (7.57%) and Oriental regions (2.42%).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.49%), Souss-Massa (1.14%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.56%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.05%) continue to show none or very few new cases in their daily case count.

Between 4 p.m. on May 29 and 10 a.m. on May 30, Moroccan laboratories conducted 6,408 tests for COVID-19, including 6,382 that came back negative.

Morocco aims to perform nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 tests in 90 days. To do so, laboratories are set to reach a daily average of 20,000 tests for three months.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories performed 196,469 COVID-19 tests, including 188,729 that came back negative.