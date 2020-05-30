Morocco Confirms 66 COVID-19 Cases, 130 Recoveries in 24 Hours

The ministry said that there are only 18 coronavirus patients remaining in intensive care.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 66 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 7,780.

The ministry also confirmed two additional deaths, with fatalities standing at 204. Despite the two additional deaths, the mortality rate continues to stand at 2.6%.

Morocco also recorded 130 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,401. The recovery rate increased to reach 69.4%. Morocco’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 2,175.

The Health Ministry said that 49 of the new cases were reported in the Casablanca-Settat region, 14 in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, two in Marrakech-Safi, and one case in the Beni Mellal-Khenifra region.

The remaining eight Moroccan regions did not report any additional cases during the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that the cases admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) have declined to 18, with seven ICU patients in the Casablanca-Settat region, six in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, four in Marrakech-Safi, and one in Fez-Meknes.

Around 55 of the new confirmed cases were detected through monitoring people who came into contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients, which included a total of 44,565 individuals.

Morocco’s health professionals performed a total of 192,218 screening tests since the beginning of the outbreak on March 2, including 9,871 in the past 24 hours.