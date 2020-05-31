Morocco Reports 3 New Cases of COVID-19, 11 Recoveries, No Deaths

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to dominate in COVID-19 figures, hosting 33.66% of the country’s total cases.

Rabat – Morocco ushers in yet another morning marked by progress in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, with three new cases of the virus, 11 recoveries, and no deaths.

As of 10 a.m. on May 31, total cases stand at 7,783, with 5,412 recoveries and 204 deaths. Since the start of the outbreak in the country, laboratories have conducted more than 200,000 tests on suspected carriers, of which 197,805 came back negative.

Marrakech-Safi (17.18%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.06%), and Fez-Meknes (12.85%) also hold considerable shares of the national total, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.02%) and Draa-Tafilalet (7.53%).

The Oriental (2.4%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.48%), Souss-Massa (1.14%), Guelmim Oued Noun (0.55%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%) regions have reported significantly fewer cases compared to the other Moroccan regions.

Morocco appears to be making headway in its aim to stem the spread of the virus and accelerate recoveries as the country slowly resumes economic activity.

The Ministry of the Interior plans to lift the nationwide lockdown on June 10, but the country has already been easing restrictions and outlining some anti-virus strategies for the deconfinement period.

Cafes and restaurants resumed limited services on May 29 as the Ministry of Industry now permits mobile orders and delivery services to customers. Morocco’s national railway office (ONCF) announced on May 28 that it will increase the number of fast commuter trains operating on the proximity axes of Casa Port-Settat, Casa Port-El Jadida, and Casa Port-Rabat-Kenitra from 20 to 40 trains per day starting on June 1.

To help revive the national economy, Morocco is preparing amendments for the 2020 finance bill based on national and international economic climates.

The Moroccan government has yet to announce an official plan for deconfinement but has repeatedly expressed confidence the country will overcome the next stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.