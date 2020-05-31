Rabat Police Arrest 2 Suspects for Showing Child Pornography to Minors

One perpetrator sent a two-minute video to the underage victim’s cell phone.

Rabat – Rabat police, in coordination with their counterparts from Fez and El Jadida, arrested on May 29-30 two individuals suspected of distributing pornography to minors.

A woman filed a complaint with the Rabat police headquarters after her child received a two-minute video on his mobile phone. The footage, filmed abroad, showed the sexual exploitation of an underage girl, reports the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

The incident prompted a judicial investigation, leading police to arrest the sender of the video in El Jadida, 100 kilometers south of Casablanca.

Police arrested a second suspect in Fez who had requested the video from the El Jadida culprit but mistakenly provided the Rabat victim’s number instead of his own.

Police placed the suspects in custody as part of a preliminary investigation under the supervision of the competent prosecution to bring forth charges and determine all other parties involved in the publication and distribution of pornographic content to minors.

Moroccan authorities specializing in combating crimes related to new technologies are working to identify the original source of the video, the DGSN said.

Law 103-13 of Morocco’s criminal code penalizes cyber attacks. Anyone capturing, recording, broadcasting, or disseminating private information, statements, or pictures without consent can face up to six months to three years in prison and a fine ranging from MAD 2,000 ($205) to MAD 20,000 ($2,047).