Morocco’s Agricultural, Fisheries Sectors Adapt to COVID-19 Crisis

COVID-19 did not disrupt the activities of the agricultural and fisheries sectors, but they still aim to further optimize activity while adhering to health measures.

Rabat – The Ministry of Agriculture in Morocco announced on May 29 a new protocol to assist the agricultural and fisheries sectors as they adjust to the new conditions the COVID-19 crisis has established.

The first stage of the protocol concerns all professionals and operators in the agricultural and fisheries sectors. It outlines the procedures they must adopt at the level of agricultural holdings; upgrading, conditioning, and processing units for agricultural products; units for the processing and upgrading of fishery products; industrial units for canned fish; and all supply chains of the two sectors, including staff transport.

The second stage involves the administrative services of the ministry’s departments of agriculture and fisheries, both central and decentralized. It includes regional and provincial departments and all the supervising establishments, as well as the interfaces with professionals and visitors.

Under the framework of the second stage of the protocol, administrative services must respect the strict application of preventive measures while adapting the tools necessary to maintain their strong performance.

Five circulars support the protocol and include illustrated procedure guides. The ministry has published and distributed the circulars to all concerned parties with the aim of establishing a safe and structured working environment, the press release said.

Workplaces at all levels — farms, fishing boats, wholesale fish markets, production and processing units, administration and external services — are equipped with posters highlighting clear procedures along with the general principles of COVID-19 prevention.

Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch chaired a videoconference meeting on Friday with the secretaries-general of the Departments of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Forests; regional and provincial directors; directors of organizations under the ministry; and delegates of fisheries to discuss the protocol.

The meeting analyzed means to strengthen the activities of the agricultural and fisheries sectors as Morocco works to manage the health crisis, said a press release from the ministry.

Because COVID-19 did not disrupt the activities of the sectors or dampen the national market supply, the meeting was rather an opportunity to discuss how to respect health measures while further optimizing activity.

The press release maintained that the Ministry of Agriculture is committed to ensuring the continuity of sectoral activity and maintaining a stable national market supply while adapting to the challenges of COVID-19.