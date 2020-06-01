Morocco Confirms 12 New COVID-19 Cases, 295 Recoveries

Today marks the highest number of new recoveries since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 7,819 as of 10 a.m. on June 1.

The ministry confirmed 295 new recoveries. Total recoveries stand at 5,754.

The ministry reported zero deaths. The country’s death toll reached 205.

Morocco’s COVID-19 recoveries have surpassed active cases for weeks, and the fatality rate has followed a steady decline.

Today marks the highest number of new recoveries since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco in March, and the Ministry of Health may announce even more recoveries during the second daily update at 6 p.m.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, accounting for 33.78% and 17.12% of the country’s total cases, respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region follows with 14.12%, while Fez-Meknes has 12.80%.

Meanwhile, the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region has 8.99%, followed by the Draa-Tafilalet (7.49%) and Oriental regions (2.39%).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 1.48%, Souss-Massa 1.14%, Guelmim-Oued Noun 0.55%, Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab 0.06%, and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra 0.06%.

Moroccan laboratories have conducted 208,366 negative tests on suspected virus carriers since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco in March.

Morocco is days from the scheduled end of the second extension of lockdown, June 10.

Life in Morocco has yet to return to normal, but administrations opened under instructions of the government while taking into account health preventive measures.

It remains to be seen whether Morocco will issue another extension of its lockdown, but the low daily new cases and increasing recoveries offer hope that Moroccans will soon have a sense of normalcy.