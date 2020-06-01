Achraf Hakimi, Fellow Footballers Call for ‘Justice for George Floyd’

Four players performing at the Bundesliga league have written “Justice for George Floyd” on their undershirts, which they revealed to celebrate their goals.

Rabat – Moroccan international football player Achraf Hakimi sent out an anti-racism message to the world as he scored the fourth goal for Borussia Dortmund against SC Paderborn in a Sunday championship game.

Hakimi wrote “Justice for George Floyd” on his undershirt, which he revealed when he took off his jersey to celebrate his goal.

Hakimi was not the only one to salute George Floyd during the game. His teammates Jadon Sancho and Marcus Thuram also joined the global movement of protesters demanding justice for the brutal murder of Geroge Floyd at the hands of an officer from the Minneapolis Police Department.

The trio has offered their support to America’s fight against racist policing and solidarity to the family of Floyd.

The football players’ act has made international headlines, receiving applause from the global community.

Other sports icons and famous singers including NBA legend Michael Jordan, Beyonce, and Jay-Z have also publicly condemned the latest high-profile case in a pattern of racially-motivated police killings in the US.

Floyd was a 46-year-old African American who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes despite his repeated “I can’t breathe” claims and onlookers’ warnings that Floyd was being suffocated.

Videos recording the murder of the unarmed man have circulated widely on social media. After going viral, citizens of the city of Minneapolis took to the streets to protest and denounce the brutal police intervention and demand justice for Floyd.

The peaceful protests soon turned into acts of vandalism and riots which ended in burning down the headquarters of the Minneapolis Police Department, destroying property, and stealing items from shops. Many political figures have warned of right-wingers infiltrating the protests to perpetrate violence and vandalism and to escalate tensions.

The protests rapidly reached cities across both the nation and the globe, and are ongoing for the sixth day in a row.

Despite charging the perpetrator with third-degree murder and manslaughter, protesters were not appeased and deemed the charges insufficient. Demonstrators insist charges must include other officers involved in the act.