Morocco Confirms 398 New COVID-19 Recoveries, 26 New Cases

Morocco’s recovery rate currently stands at 80%, with only 1,363 active COVID-19 cases remaining in the country.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 7,859 as of 10 a.m. on June 2.

The ministry announced 398 new recoveries, bringing Morocco’s total recoveries to 6,291. The country’s recovery rate also increased to 80%. The figure exceeds the global recovery rate of 45.7%.

The ministry reported no new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll continues to stand at 205 and the fatality rate remains 2.6%. Morocco’s fatality rate is below the global average of 5.9%.

In recent days, the number of new recoveries in Morocco has regularly exceeded the number of new detected cases, steadily decreasing the number of active COVID-19 cases, which currently stands at 1,363.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 33.85% of the country’s total cases and 17.17% respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.1%) and Fez-Meknes (12.74%) regions have similarly high numbers, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (8.96%), Draa-Tafilalet (7.46%) and Oriental regions (2.38%).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.53%), Souss-Massa (1.13%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.57%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%) continue to show none or very few new cases in their daily case count.

Between 4 p.m. on June 1 and 10 a.m. on June 2, Moroccan laboratories conducted 7,459 tests for COVID-19, including 7,433 that came back negative.

Morocco aims to perform nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August. To do so, Moroccan laboratories are set to exceed a daily average of 20,000 tests.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories performed 229,013 COVID-19 tests, including 221,154 that came back negative.

On June 1, Morocco recorded 434 new COVID-19 recoveries. The number is the highest the country has ever recorded in one day since the start of the outbreak on March 2.