Morocco Records 517 COVID-19 Recoveries, 33 New Cases in 24 Hours

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 7,866.

The ministry reported one additional death in the city of Tangier, with fatalities now totaling 206. The mortality rate remains at 2.6%, below the global average of 5.9%, as of Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m.

Morocco also recorded 517 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 6,410. The recovery rate reached 81.5%.

The new figure represents Morocco’s highest number of daily recoveries after it recorded 434 recoveries on Monday.

Health officials recorded approximately 13 of the new cases in the city of Casablanca, one case in Berrechid, one in the Settat province, ten cases in the city of Marrakech, three cases in Tangier, one in Larache, one in Tetouan, two cases in Rabat, and one in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region.

Given the increasing number of patients recovering daily and the slowdown in the infection rate, the epidemiological situation in Morocco is improving. Morocco recently experienced harsher days, sometimes recording more than 100 new cases within 24 hours.

There are only 1,250 active cases remaining in the country after 517 more patients recovered.

The ministry partly attributed the increasing number of recoveries to the use of chloroquine and another medical drug that inhibits the blood from coagulating, claiming these treatments contributed in part to a decreased average healing period.

In the early stages of the COVID-19 epidemic, the healing process often took more than a month, and sometimes up to six weeks.

The Ministry of Health performed 13,097 screenings in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of screening tests that came back negative since the beginning of the outbreak to 226,785.

With the growing number of daily tests, Morocco is gradually approaching its goal of performing 1.5 million tests by July.