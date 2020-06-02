MasterChef Spain Honors Moroccan Couscous

The Moroccan cuisine was the only Arab or African gastronomy to feature in the competition.

Rabat – The eighth “MasterChef Spain” competition, hosted Monday on Spanish television channel TVE1, featured Moroccan couscous within a special challenge regarding the “top 10 international cuisines.”

The MasterChef Spain jury asked competitors to prepare a typical lamb dish from each of the 10 featured countries. During the presentation, the jury highlighted the quality of Moroccan cuisine, its unique flavors, and its diverse and colorful recipes.

With more than three million viewers, the program is likely to add to the popularity of Moroccan couscous culture in Spain and throughout Europe.

The couscous culture in Morocco and North Africa dates back to centuries and represents the culinary symbol of the region’s heritage.

Moroccans traditionally serve couscous on Fridays, which many consider incomplete without the dish. The meal is often an occasion for family members to gather. Many also see offering couscous to guests as an act of goodwill and gratitude.

In the French city of Nantes, a Moroccan man distributed couscous to the medical personnel of Nantes University Hospital Center (CHU Nantes) in April to thank the workers for their efforts in combating COVID-19.

When Prince Harry of the Royal British family first visited Morocco with his wife, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, the Villa of Ambassadors in Rabat featured couscous among the traditional Moroccan dishes offered in their welcome.