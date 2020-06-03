Morocco Confirms 44 New COVID-19 Cases, 233 Recoveries

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 7,910 as of 10 a.m. on June 3.

The ministry also announced 233 new recoveries. The number of patients in Morocco who have recovered from the virus now stands at 6,643.

A record number of patients have recovered from the virus since the government’s last announcement at 6 p.m. on June 2. Morocco had the highest numbers of recoveries on record yesterday, with 517 in 24 hours.

The ministry reported no new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll remains at 206 and the fatality rate remains at 2.6%.

Approximately 235, 362 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco in March.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 33.87% of the country’s total cases and 17.22 %, respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima has 14.22% of the cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (12.56%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (8.93 %), Draa-Tafilalet (7.41 %) and Oriental regions (2.36%).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 1.52%, followed by Souss-Massa (1.13%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.57%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%).

Morocco aims to perform as many as 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August to detect possible cases.