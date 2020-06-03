Minister Launches Music Contest to Make ‘Funky’ Moroccan National Anthem

El Ferdaous shared a guitar version of the Moroccan national anthem on Twitter, asking if there’s anyone who can make “a better one.”

Rabat – Moroccan Minister of Culture Othman El Ferdaous announced a contest for musicians to play a “Funky version” of the Moroccan national anthem on June 1.

هذه نسخة "فونكي" من النشيد الوطني التي أداها رضا شريف. هل بإمكانكم أن تنجزوا أحسن منها؟ أرسلوا معزوفاتكم الصوتية أو بالآلات الموسيقية إلى رقم واتساب التالي : 0665222938. آخر أجل للمشاركة هو 5 يونيو pic.twitter.com/0qbbwZ1iUx — Othman El Ferdaous – عثمان الفردوس (@oef75) June 1, 2020

The Ministry of Culture launched the contest on May 31 and will accept submissions until June 5. The first selection will take place on June 6 and 7, while the second selection will depend on public votes. The minister will announce the winners’ names on June 9.

Participants can either send a vocal recording of themselves singing the national anthem or playing it on instruments. All submissions should be sent by Whatsapp on the number +212665222938.

This competition falls under an initiative titled “Create and Benefit from Home,” that the ministry launched as part of the COVID-19 cultural programs with the aim to help Moroccans cope with the state of emergency. The next competition will be about Football, the ministry announced.

Ali Squalli Houssaini wrote the current Moroccan national anthem or Cherifian anthem in 1970 at the request of King Hassan II. The monarch called for the anthem to be written after the Moroccan National Football team’s qualification for the World Cup in Mexico.

The Moroccan National Anthem

Fountain of Freedom

Source of Light

Where sovereignty and safety meet,

Safety and sovereignty may you ever combine!

You have lived among nations

With title sublime,

Filling each heart,

Sung by each tongue,

Your champion has risen

And answered your call.

For your soul and your body,

The victory they have conquered.

In my mouth and in my blood

Your breezes have stirred both light and fire.

Up! my brethren,

Strive for the highest.

We call to the world

That we are here ready.

We salute as our emblem

God, Homeland, and King.