Western Sahara Remains Algeria’s Obsession Amid Internal Crisis

Algeria claims that it maintains a non-interference policy in the affairs of other states, despite its vows to support the Polisario Front.

Rabat – The Algerian government continues to share hostile statements about Morocco’s territorial integrity with regards to Western Sahara.

Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sabri Boukadoum said the Western Sahara conflict is among his country’s top priorities.

Algerian state media APS reported that, on June 1, Boukadoum “outlined” Algeria’s position on a number of world issues.

During a consultation meeting at the National People’s Assembly (APN), Boukadoum recalled Algeria’s “diplomatic actions in a number of world questions, notably Western Sahara, Libya, and Palestine.”

The FM said that his country continues to support the Sahrawi people’s right to “self-determination and their appeal to speeding up the appointment of a new UN Personal Envoy for Western Sahara.”

Algeria is among the few states that continue to support the Polisario Front’s independence claims.

The Algerian government has also devolved control over the Tindouf region to the Polisario Front.

Tindouf hosts 90,000 Sahrawis, living in alleged dire conditions due to malnutrition and lack of access to drinking water.

Despite concerns voiced by Sahrawi activists and human rights groups in and outside the camps, Algeria continues to refuse to allow a census in the region.

Algeria, now in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and rising civil unrest, continues to ignore the issues in Tindouf and its own domestic crises, choosing instead to express hostility towards Morocco.

Boukadoum vowed that his country will continue its “efforts to raise the awareness of the internal community, particularly the Security Council, to the importance of responsibly addressing this lingering question.”

The FM then contradicted his previous statements, saying his country has several main principles,including the “respect of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as the non-interference in their internal affairs.”

Despite claiming a policy of non-interference, Algeria continues to fund and support the Polisario Front, allowing the continued maltreatment of the Sahrawis in Tindouf.

Recently, Algeria has met with condemnatory remarks from international observers, who ciricitized the country’s challenges to Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The most recent remarks came from Greek university professor Dr. Nikos Lygeros, who questioned Algeria’s support for the Polisario Front.

He also condemned Algeria’s unwillingness to engage in the UN-led political process in a good faith.

Non-interference claims are false

In recent months, Algeria has also been attempting to gain a ground in the Libyan dossier despite its internal crisis.

During his June 1 address, Boukadoum said that Algeria is “deeply confident” that it can help find a solution for the Libyan parties. He said “the efforts to “ease tensions and convince different parties about the importance of resuming the political settlement process” are vital, APS reported.

The Libyan government has condemned the interference of foreign states in its internal crisis.

Head of the Libyan High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri said in March that international initiatives will not be able to find a better solution to Libya’s internal conflict than the 2015 Skhirat Agreement.

During his visit to Morocco in Morocco, Al Mishri commented on internal political interference in Rabat.

He emphasized that the ongoing situation in Libya does not require political initiatives.

Libya, according to the official, has a “clear road map aimed at respecting the political agreement for Skhirat, organizing a referendum on the constitution, and then going to presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible.”