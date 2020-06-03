George Floyd’s daughter shouts “Daddy changed the world!” as Trump continues to press the police to “get tough.”

Rabat – Protesters in the United States continue the battle against racism and police brutality, marking over a full week of protests. The Black Lives Matter movement has reached every corner of the US and is extending far beyond American borders. Protests have now erupted across Europe and Canada, and reached as far as New Zealand and Australia.

A recent video of Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gigi, shows her sitting on the shoulders of a family friend and proudly shouting, “Daddy changed the world!”

Artists worldwide have shown their support by painting murals and taking to social media with displays of solidarity.

In some cases, protesters outside the US have called out the racism and police violence that continues to threaten their communities of color.

I asked the mother of George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter how she even began to explain to the daughter what had happened. Roxie Washington said, “The only thing I could tell her is that he couldn’t breathe.” More of our interview here: #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/BA9EdtUiRk — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) June 3, 2020

“Growing up in Sydney, I’ve seen cops unduly rough up and mistreat Aboriginal people, especially young men, on so so many instances. I’m sure everyone’s seen it,” says Portia Spinks, an anthropologist from Australia.

Meanwhile, Palestinians are sharing images of Israeli forces using the same deadly force that white police officer Derek Chauvin used to arrest and kill George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man.

Chauvin, who prosecutors charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.

After decades of injustice, the shocking death of Floyd on May 25 inspired many to call for an end to the systematic discrimination that subjects many people of color to violence and, in a number of cases, death.

For Egyptians, the scenes of upheaval in the US are strikingly similar to those in the 2011 revolution that ousted President Hosni Mubarak. Nancy Okail, an Egyptian scholar at Stanford University, Tweeted: “My hope is that this wave doesn’t stop at justice for one horrific murder, this discrimination is ingrained in the system & that must change.” She added that the recent events had brought back memories from the Egyptian revolution.

Authorities have imposed curfews in over 40 cities nationwide to end looting and violence, while images of police and military firing rubber bullets and gassing peaceful protesters, reporters, and bystanders have left many stunned and outraged.

As advocates against racism are begging for systematic change, including police reform, Trump is praising the State of Texas for its progress in building the highly contested Southern border wall to block migrants from entering the US.

Texas Governor Abbott: "We will not be asking the United States military to come into the state of Texas because we know Texans can take care of Texas." pic.twitter.com/typJmgui5r — Brett Havekost (@bretthavekost) June 3, 2020

On June 2, Trump took to Twitter to call on New York City officials to “CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD.” He said, “The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast!”

The US president is known for his tendency to throw unguarded insults and name-call over social media. He has also been called out for regularly bullying journalists and making offensive comments towards women.

“Get tough police!” and “The National Guard is ready!” are a couple of the President’s most recent posts.

The National Guard is now active in nearly half of the US States, patrolling cities and, at times, overstepping by inflicting excessive force.

While many are asking protesters to keep the peace, the US’ sparring partner Iran has taken the opportunity to criticize the Trump administration. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Abbas Mousavi, called on the US to “stop violence” against its own people.

“To the American people: the world has heard your outcry over the state of oppression. The world is standing with you,” Mousavi said from Tehran on Monday.

He added, “And to the American officials and police: stop violence against your people and let them breathe.”

As mass gatherings continue throughout the US, police have arrested over 9,000 protesters and a number of civilians and officers have died. Many have noted that the severity of racism and police brutality is obvious and made clear by the risks so many are willing to take to protest during the world’s worst modern-day pandemic.

Yolanda Renteria, a trauma trained therapist shared, “Violent protests have consequences. People will die, people will go to jail, people will lose everything they have. How far does someone have to be pushed to risk it all? Sit with that.”