Premeditated Racial Arsonism and the Myth of Secular State

It would be unfair to dismiss Trump as an absolute moron. The man has highly sought after skills in the media and marketing. Let’s not forget that he was skillfully getting nearly millions of dollars in free advertising from major networks. He would say the most cringe worthy and vile things that were guaranteed to make waves and generate reactions. Cameras loved it, ratings soared, and he tricked networks into offering him abundant amount of free airtime. This was happening at a time Hillary was struggling to get few hundreds to tune into her Facebook live broadcasts.

He appealed to the prejudice and emotions of would be voters. His antagonism resonated with those who had an axe to grind with the system in place. Trump found an effective hook to fish with in waters that looked pretty murky.

Among those Trump was able to recruit as his solid base were the religious right. Like a good marketer, Trump examined American market segmentation and saw a lot of meat in a religious group. You would think that every religious group would distance itself from a certified misogynist like Trump. True, but not in a country where the religious establishment has thrown its weight around and negotiated with the religious establishment. I have been telling my students for years that secular democratic states only exist in the wishful thinking of those who are averse to scriptures informing laws. There are documented cases of negotiated position between the presidential hopefuls and organized religion in exchange of votes. These backdoor dealings are not limited to republican candidates. It was Democrat Bill Clinton who engineered the “don’t ask don’t tell policy”. Clearly, politics is a field of interest representation and those who get represented are those who have the numbers that can decide elections. The religious establishment, namely the Christian right, has the resources and constituency that makes a liar out of the secular claim. The president’s first order was to open the houses of worship was certainly not out of his love of God or devotion to the divine. It’s a classic sycophant’s sly pandering to Pat Robertson and his kind.

The cloak of fake holiness that Trump drapes himself with is show of mediocre of demagoguery he is willing to the peanut gallery of the naive and gullible. He is no man of the cloth. His dismal public record on morality makes Hugh Hefner look like a choir boy. Concerned about the dip in support from the Evangelical community, Trump acted like the well trained TV personality that he is. He stood outside of a church and held up a bible; a book I am willing to bet he never read. He assured his based that he will be protecting their second amendment rights. His speech was a statement of a premeditated arsonist with a proven knack for dividing people not a political leader. But then again what would you expect from someone who has not been able to detach from the TV reality that he was part of for a long time. He can’t see the world outside of the prism of photo opportunities, sound bites, and ratings. On a related note, holding the bible and appealing to the religious right must have broken the heart of those who bought into the illusion of the secular state.

According to several political pundits, Trump is acting in defiance of basic common sense. He is only concerned about the polls and slipping support. The country is at a historic watershed with a dire need for a commander that can steer it to a safe dock. The country is aching for a leader whose words are able to reconcile and resonate with all segments of society in moments of crisis. This president chooses to drive wedges between people of different political affiliations. This country is unable to breath and the president insist on kneeling on its neck. The president called the governors, demeaned them, and shames them for not using the approach of fire of brimstone in quelling the riots. President Trump is about to find out that the office of the presidency is no TV reality show. If it were, it would be called SURVIVOR!!

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Morocco World News’ editorial views.

© Morocco World News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.