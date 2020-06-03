Tunisair Flight to Repatriate Tunisians Stranded in Morocco Sunday

The process will take place amid concerns from Moroccans who are stranded abroad and are still awaiting news on their own repatriation.

Rabat – Tunisia announced on Tuesday a repatriation flight for its stranded citizens in Morocco.

In a Facebook announcement on June 2, the Tunisian embassy in Rabat quoted a statement from Tunisair. The airline said the price of the TU712 repatriation flight was set at MAD 3,156 ($300) and will occur Sunday, June 7.

“Persons holding a ticket acquired before March 31, 2020 can contact our two agencies to [receive] their ticket(s),” the statement explained to people whose previously-booked flights were canceled due to Morocco’s air travel suspension.

Stranded tourists wishing to buy a ticket should go to the Tunisair agency and make a payment at a Banque Populaire branch of their choice “after contacting the agency to find out your reservation number.”

The payment should be transferred to Tunisair account at the RIB number: 190 780 21211 15793820008 33

Customers should send a copy of the slip to vente@tunisair.ma and farid.khelfet@tunisair.com.tn.

“We hope to respond as quickly as possible to your requests from tomorrow. It is also recalled that priority is reserved for Tunisian students in Morocco and non-Tunisian residents.”

Morocco’s government has been helping thousands of citizens stranded inside the country due to the COVID-19-induced confinement by facilitating repatriation flights in cooperation with foreign governments.

The country, however, continues to receive backlash from stranded Moroccan tourists, students, and professionals who could not make their way back home due to closed borders.

Approximately 32,000 Moroccans are still stranded abroad, waiting for their repatriation, according to the latest government figures. Those stranded have been calling on the government to find an immediate solution, but Morocco’s government says that a repatriation process for citizens stranded abroad needs rigorous planning to avoid prompting any further spread of COVID-19.

Moroccans stranded abroad have said their country abandoned them, but Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani denied this claim, saying on May 20 the country is now preparing a strategy to start repatriation operations.