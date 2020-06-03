The Ministry of Solidarity also developed a website to host classes for students with special needs.

Rabat – Moroccan television channel Al Oula is broadcasting a set of classes for students with special needs.

The television channel will begin airing the lessons on Wednesday, June 3.

Al Oula will facilitate the broadcasts in partnership with the Ministry of Solidarity in light of the current national mobilization to confront the spread of COVID-19. The measure aims to assist students with remote learning resources due to the suspension of schools, which has been in place since March 16.

The initiative seeks to meet the requests of families to support students with disabilities.

The ministry said in a statement that the television channel will broadcast the classes twice a day, at 11:45 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The classes include a series of episodes including both standard education topics as well as information on psychological support and rehabilitation, mainly concerned with medical guidelines for people with cerebral palsy.

The classes will also include lessons to help pupils with special needs acquire skills and capabilities in general learning, reading, and numeracy.

On May 27, the Ministry of Solidarity announced the launch of this series of classes designed for people with special needs.

The ministry said it will broadcast the classes on the www.covid-19.social.gov.ma/handicap website.

The ministry developed the website to support people with special needs and their families.

The initiative seeks to provide a follow-up to a set of educational resources, including videos of classes translated into sign language.

The Moroccan government acknowledged that there is a lack of resources to meet the country’s ambitions in advancing services and opportunities for people with disabilities.

“This is mainly due to the lack of a clear public policy and the lack of a government action plan that includes programs, indicators and an implementation schedule” according to social.gov.ma.