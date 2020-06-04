Morocco to Repatriate 300 More Moroccans Stuck in Algeria Today

Today’s operation will bring the total number of Moroccans the government has repatriated from Algeria to 600.

Rabat – Morocco is set to repatriate today 300 more Moroccans stuck in Algeria. The Moroccans will travel from the northwestern city of Oran, local media reported.

Moroccan authorities have sent the same airplanes, operated by national air carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM), that brought back home 300 Moroccans from Algiers last week.

For today’s repatriations, the first plane took off from the Casablanca Mohammed V Airport, RAM’s headquarters, at 9:40 a.m. and landed in Oran at 11:10 a.m.

The second and third aircrafts took off an hour later, at 10:05 and 10:20 a.m., and landed at the Oran International Airport at 11:25 and 11:40 a.m. respectively.

Moroccan authorities made a list of 300 Moroccans to be first repatriated from Oran based on their “vulnerability.” The selected nationals are set to board the planes in the following hours and land in Oujda-Angads Airport, in northeastern Morocco.

After their arrival to Morocco, the repatriated citizens will spend nine days in quarantine to prevent any potential COVID-19 transmission. During the quarantine period, the repatriated Moroccans will stay in the hotels and tourist resorts of Saidia, a beach town near Oujda.

The repatriation procedure is similar to Morocco’s May 30 repatriation operation. Moroccan authorities made a list of 300 Moroccans stranded in the Algerian capital, Algiers, and brought them back home through three separate planes on the same day.

The stranded nationals had been staying in hotels in the Algerian capital for more than two months, with the Moroccan embassy covering accommodation expenses.

Reports at the time revealed that the three flights would be the first in a series of air operations to bring home Moroccans stuck in various Algerian cities.

Morocco suspended all international flights on March 15, leaving hundreds of thousands of foreign tourists stranded in the country and tens of thousands of Moroccans stuck in foreign countries.

While Moroccan authorities have facilitated since mid-March the repatriation of many of the foreigners who were left stranded in Morocco, they did not start to repatriate Moroccans stuck abroad until very recently, after more than two months since the border closure.

According to the latest update from Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 31,000 Moroccans are stranded abroad and have declared their wish to come back home.

So far, Morocco’s repatriation operations have only targeted Moroccans stranded in Algeria and in the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.