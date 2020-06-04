Moroccan, Swiss UN Ambassadors Review Human Rights Treaty Body System

Collaborative leadership from Morocco and Switzerland is paving the way for human rights review processes.

Rabat – Ambassadors Omar Hilale of Morocco and Jurg Lauber of Switzerland are taking on leading roles as co-facilitators of the United Nations human rights treaty body system’s 2020 review process.

During a virtual meeting that gathered nearly 300 participants on June 2, the ambassadors announced the launch of the consultation with the United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights (UNHCR). The aim of the review is part of the General Assembly’s Resolution 68/628, adopted in 2014 to strengthen and enhance the treaty body system.

Treaty bodies are committees of independent experts that monitor core international human rights treaties and seek to serve justice to victims of human rights violations.

Ambassador Hilale explained that the Treaty Bodies are fundamental to the architecture of the UNHCR and that they play a “decisive role” ensuring human rights globally.

The Moroccan diplomat explained that broad consultations with stakeholders in civil society, as well as human rights defenders, will guide the consultation processes. Transparency and consensus will be critical in guiding success throughout the review, Hilale underlined.

Ambassador Hilale clarified that the review process will guarantee essential help to victims under the guidance of the treaty bodies.

Swiss Ambassador Lauber, meanwhile, outlined the steps the pair will take when following through with the process, including procuring information from member states and other stakeholders. He announced that the consultants would be submitting the outcome of the review in the form of a report to the President of the UN General Assembly in September 2020.

The Swiss ambassador reiterated that the review will provide recommendations on ways and means to strengthen the established system for human rights monitoring.

Following the meeting, the UNHCR published a letter on their website to thank the Moroccan and Swiss ambassador for their facilitation efforts, calling the review process “important” and “timely.”

The letter also mentions the steps that have already been taken and steps the two ambassadors will consider when moving forward with the review process, including holding regional dialogues and simplifying reporting procedures.