Moroccan Woman Among Africa’s 50 Most Promising Young Arbitrators

The ranking recognizes the efforts of the continent’s best young practitioners in the field.

Rabat – Association of Young Arbitrators (AYA) listed Morocco’s Ilham Kabbouri on its 50 Best Promising young practitioners in Africa ranking.

The association offered Kabbouri an award to recognize her efforts and proficiency in the field.

The Moroccan works as a legal expert in the International Arbitration Department of a law firm, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported.

The ranking aims to promote the work and achievements of young African practitioners who contribute to advancing arbitration in Africa.

The association said the ranking is consistent with its objectives of celebrating the work and achievement of young arbitration practitioners from Africa.

In a statement, Kabbouri expressed pride to see her name on the ranking.

She said the recognition reflects that her country, Morocco, and the African continent remain at the center of her interest and contributions to develop arbitration.

The 28-year-old earned ran MA in European Law at the Catholic University in Leuven (Belgium).

She obtained a supplementary master’s degree in comparative international law at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

Kabbouri currently lives in Dubai, where she represents clients on dispute files in the Middle East and Africa region.

The Africa arbitration association seeks to promote the arbitration industry and jurisprudence in Africa.

“It has been created to showcase some of the intelligent and experienced arbitration practitioners that Africa has to offer to the international arbitration community,” the association website reads.