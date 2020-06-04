Moroccan Stranded in the Philippines Dies, Leaves Family in Poverty

Youness Zabdi who was stranded in the Philippines, died after a long struggle with asthma, leaving behind a wife and two toddlers.

Rabat – The plight of Moroccans stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic continues, as many struggle to access decent living conditions.

While the Moroccans stranded across the globe wait for news of repatriation from the silent embassies and consulates, their compatriots have taken to social media to share the stories of loved ones and strangers far away from home.

Moroccan Youtuber MC Talib yesterday released a video to announce the tragic death of Youness Zabdi who was stranded in the Philippines. Zabdi died after a long struggle with sickness and poverty, leaving behind a wife and two toddlers.

The influencer released on May 27, a video of the 29 year old man where he called on Moroccan authorities for help, after losing all his money and facing eviction from his rental house for failure to pay.

“I don’t have money to buy milk for my daughter … not to mention the money I need for my essential inhaler for my severe asthma, which is very expensive here” said Zabdi with a shaking voice.

Zabdi travelled to the Philippines from Dubai, where he worked to support his family, and joined them in the south asian country with plans to apply for papers in order to fly to Morocco and start a new life.

After the COVID-19 border closures, Zabdi found himself stranded with only enough money to pay for documentation for his family and the airfare home.

Zabdi said that he called the embassy asking for financial help, being one of only 20 stranded Moroccans in the Philippines, and his request was declined.

“If there are 20 Moroccans only, why can’t they help one man with two kids ?” he added.

“It’s a shame that we’re thrown here in other people’s lands,” said the young man.

Zabdi’s wife, Rina told Morocco World News that her husband died last night at 11.30 p.m. after suffering a severe asthma attack. “Unable to breathe, Youness woke me up to help him get his medicine. Unfortunately, the pills’ reaction was not quick enough to save his life. He died on the road to the hospital.”

“After being kicked out of the rental house, Youness’ stress got worse.” Rina believes her husband’s asthma attack was caused by the stress he endured after they lost their accommodation.

“My only option left is to take my kids and join my sister in her small house with her kids,” she said. Rina told MWN that she is losing her mind, and does not feel safe given her current mental health.

Mrs Zabdi said that her husband had finally received only10,000 pesos ($200) from the Moroccan embassy in the Philippines, not nearly enough for accommodation costs, medicine, and her children’s needs.

“Please take care of my mother, I love her so much, was the last thing I heard from Youness before he left us, and now it is my duty to accomplish his last wish, but the Moroccan embassy will not help us, since we are not stranded Moroccan.”

The Filipino widow is now the one calling for repatriation for her half Moroccan children and for her husband’s body to be buried in Morocco.