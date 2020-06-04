Moroccan Maria Oudghiri Wins Arab Shadow Kickboxing Virtual Championship

The Arab Union aims to encourage kickboxers to continue their training at home despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – Promising Moroccan youngster Maria Oudghiri won the title of Arab Shadow Kickboxing Champion in the junior category (7-8 years old) on June 3, in a virtual competition.

The Moroccan star claimed the title after winning first place with a total of 44.5 points, ahead of her compatriot Rayane Betroune.

Syran Mohamed Noor Mashoush secured third place in a tie with Jordanian Soultan Nabil El Mansir with a score of 43.5 points, Maghreb Arab Press reported.

Approximately 260 kick-boxers representing 12 Arab countries participated in the competition.

Only 112 kickboxers secured tier tickets for the second round of the competition, including 23 Moroccans.

The jury of the competition, organized by the Arab Kickboxing Union, had to rank the participants after evaluating their performance according to specific criteria.

The criteria examined the proper execution of kata techniques, including speed and pace of execution.

The Arab Union aims to encourage kickboxers to continue their training at home despite the COVID-19 crisis. The union considers shadow kickboxing as an important exercise, allowing practitioners to work individually on technical elements such as “sequences and tactical diagrams.”