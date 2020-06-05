UN Boosts COVID-19 Vaccine Funding, Warns about Children’s Vaccine Deficit

“We need global solidarity to ensure that every person, everywhere, has access” said Guterres

Rabat – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the Global Vaccine Summit On June 4 that any future vaccine for COVID-19 should be for the “global public good” and available to all.

“We need global solidarity to ensure that every person, everywhere, has access” said Guterres, considering the mission to be the “the most important public health intervention in history.”

The virtual Global Vaccine Summit gathered government and civil society leaders from over 50 countries, with the objective of supporting the global vaccine alliance, GAVI. The summit helped raise $8.8 billion, above its $7.4 target.

Supported by American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates, GAVI had been operating in the field of vaccine distribution to poor countries for more than 20 years.

Highlighting the “incredible work” of GAVI, Guterres said that “the United Nations is proud to be part of this effort towards universal health coverage.”

Guterres also expressed his commitment to being part of the next phase, “because there is still much work to do.”

The UN General Secretary’s statement echoed that of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization chief. The WHO representative said at a press conference in Geneva on April 27, that the COVID-19 pandemic is “far from over.”

Guterres also drew attention to the plight of 20 million children globally who have not followed vaccination programs, noting that one in ten children has had no vaccines at all.

Guterres said that these children’s need for vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic “is even more desperate.”

As a solution, Guterres invited participants to make three commitments.

First, to find safe ways to continue delivering vaccinations, even as COVID-19 spreads.

Second, to use the networks of vaccine-delivery to deliver a range of other primary health services.

Third, to make any potential COVID-19 vaccine globally accessible.