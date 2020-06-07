These 8 Books Have the Power to Change Your Perspective on Life

Books can be incredibly powerful, and some even have the ability to change the way you view life, help you understand it better, and give you the knowledge you need to live life to the fullest.

Books have positively affected human existence for centuries. Some are valuable for entertainment, others for intellectual stimulation, and some are so powerful they can effectively change your perspective on life.

If you are one of those people who do not make a habit of reading regularly, you might be missing out.

In addition to expanding your vocabulary and critical thinking skills, reading books helps you develop your thought processes, keeps your brain active, and helps you learn and understand any topic you can imagine.

Reading books puts you in other people’s shoes, which can help you view the world from others’ points of view, making you wiser and more empathetic. By exploring different perspectives on life, you are also likely to get to know yourself better.

These are some of the books you should check out if you are looking for life-changing and inspiring pages that will help you learn, shape, and develop your mind and who you want to be.

‘Awaken the Giant Within’ by Tony Robbins

“Awaken the Giant Within” is a book by the American author, public speaker, life coach, and philanthropist Anthony Jay Robbins. The pages guide you through his most effective strategies and techniques for mastering your emotions, your body, your relationships, your finances, and your life.

Robbins did not grow up in a privileged home. He made a decision to change his life, leading him to spend over 20 years researching and analyzing the differences between those who succeed and those who stay on the social ladder’s lower rungs.

The book is divided into four parts: “Understanding your power,” “Taking control: The master plan,” “7 days to remodel your life,” and “Awaken the giant within.” Each part is rich in information and methods for personal development.

‘Thinking, Fast and Slow’ by Daniel Kahneman

“Thinking, Fast and Slow” is an international bestseller by the renowned psychologist and winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics, Daniel Kahneman. The author approaches human rationality and irrationality, decision-making factors, and other aspects of psychology in his sixth and most popular book.

This work takes you on a tour of the mind and the two systems that affect the way we think. One system is fast, intuitive, and emotional, while the other one is slower, more deliberative, and logical. Kahneman’s analysis looks at how these two systems shape our judgment and all our decisions, from who we want to be to where we want to eat.

This book is a great help in understanding your mind, how and when to rely on intuition, and how you can benefit from slow thinking. The author offers insights, methods, and techniques on how to deal with decision making, concerning both your business and personal life.

‘Stumbling on Happiness’ by Daniel Gilbert

“Stumbling on Happiness” is a New York Times bestseller by the famous Harvard University psychology professor Daniel Gilbert. The author describes our brains’ ability to simulate and imagine biased predictions about the future, which can lead us to make wrong decisions and incorrect assumptions about ourselves.

The book involves the latest scientific research in psychology, cognitive neuroscience, philosophy, and behavioral economics.

It showcases what scientists have discovered in humans’ ability to predict the future and our beliefs regarding the accuracy of forethought, the tricks our brains play on us, as well as how to deal with inaccurate predictions and avoid them in the future.

Daniel Gilbert’s research on happiness demonstrates that happiness is not much affected by what happens in your life, but more with how you end up choosing to see and react to life events.

‘Spark!’ by John Ratey

The bestselling author John J. Ratey is an associate clinical professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and an internationally recognized expert in neuropsychiatry. In his book “Spark!,” Ratey illuminates the fascinating connection between the body and the mind.

The book illustrates the importance and the benefits of exercise on improving job performance, mental health, and quality of life in general. It is filled with case studies that prove exercise is the best defense against many mental illnesses such as depression and ADD, as well as addiction, aggression, menopause, and Alzheimer’s.

Exercise can have a significant impact on your life, productivity, confidence, health, and happiness. This book definitely has the power to change your mind about daily exercise because of its many logical and well-evidenced arguments.

‘A Brief History of Time’ by Stephen Hawking

“A Brief History of Time” is a popular-science book on cosmology by one the greatest minds of our time, the late English theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen William Hawking.

In the book, Hawking explains some of the most complex concepts in physics and phenomena of the natural world in a language everyone can understand, aiming to bring knowledge to all on how our planet was created, where it exists in the universe, and where it is going.

With more than nine million copies in 40 languages sold worldwide, the book has become a classic work, used in many scientific writings.

Relativity and quantum mechanics are not easy subjects, but this book allows you to gain a better understanding of the subjects in simple terms. Hawking describes many scientists’ discoveries, how their thinking has changed throughout time, and what science may still bring in the future.

‘The Power of Now’ by Eckhart Tolle

“The Power of Now” is a self-help book by the spiritual teacher and bestselling author Eckhart Tolle. The book has been read by millions in 33 languages and is recognized as one of the most influential spiritual books of our time.

Eckhart Tolle uses simple language and clear writing to highlight the importance of living in the present moment and avoiding unproductive thoughts of the past or future.

With enthusiastic writing and an easy question-and answer-format to help guide readers, the self-help book will help you recognize that living in the present is the truest path to happiness and freedom.

“The most common ego identifications have to do with possessions, the work you do, social status and recognition, knowledge and education, physical appearance, special abilities, relationships, person and family history, belief systems, and often also political, nationalistic, racial, religious, and other collective identifications. None of these is you,” stresses a key passage from “The Power of Now.”

‘Man’s Search for Meaning’ by Victor Frankl

“Man’s Search for Meaning” is the memoir of Austrian neurologist, psychiatrist, and Holocaust survivor Victor Frankl. In his book, he describes his experience in Nazi death camps and the lessons he drew from that time for spiritual survival.

“Man’s Search for Meaning” is a two-part account: The first half discusses Frankl’s experience at the concentration camps, and the second half consists of universally applicable lessons learned from Frank’s struggle.

The book presents Frankl’s philosophy on how we are in the best position to control and determine the meaning and purpose of our own life, even in the worst conditions.

‘On the Genealogy of Morality’ by Fredrick Nietzsche

“On the Genealogy of Morality” is a book by the famous German philosopher, cultural critic, composer, poet, philologist, and Latin and Greek scholar, Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche. This book is about the history and interpretation of ethics.

The work consists of a preface and three interrelated essays that expand and follow through on concepts Nietzsche presented in “Beyond Good and Evil” (1886).

In this book, Nietzsche expresses his belief that in every society there are the strong (the talented and intelligent) and the weak (the less talented and intelligent).

“The strong” adopt ethical beliefs that justify their place in life and entitlement to their privileged position, believing that they have earned what is theirs. “The weak” adopt other beliefs that justify their own position, feel that people deserve aid and charity, and believe that people should live for themselves rather than for “the other.”

The philosopher argues that all these beliefs converge in the corrupting and oppressing of society, as well as the suppression of important human characteristics such as creativity, innovation, ambition, and even happiness itself.