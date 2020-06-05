Water and Sanitation NGO Cewas to Launch MENA Water Journalism Training

The virtual program will begin in August and conclude with REVOLVE Media’s AMWAJ conference in October.

Rabat – The Swiss non-profit association Cewas for water and sanitation is planning to launch a virtual training program for media professionals to engage in in-depth reporting on urgent water and sanitation matters in the MENA region.

The Swiss organization’s branch for the MENA region launched the program titled “Water Journalism Academy – A virtual water and sanitation learning and exposure programme for media innovators in the Middle East and North Africa” in collaboration with German think tank Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS).

A partner of Cewas, KAS promotes dialogue, partnership, and cooperation among MENA countries and with the European Union about natural resource and climate issues, including water.

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supporting the program, said the two parties in a joint press release.

This project comes with the aim of “intensifying and improving the quality and scope of media coverage of acute-water challenges” in the MENA. The program will include a four-module weekly virtual training for selected “outstanding” environmental journalists and other media professionals.

The program is set to start on August 10, with a regional competition and follow-up coaching on September 14.

Organizers will award the first “Blue Peace Open Eye Award” for the “production of innovative media pieces that make a meaningful contribution to improve water management across the region.”

The award ceremony will gather media professionals and key stakeholders in the field of water and environment during REVOLVE Media’s AMWAJ conference, currently scheduled for October 8. “AMWAJ” both means “wave” in Arabic and stands for “A Mediterranean Water and Journalism” platform as an acronym.

“Trainings in the framework of the Water Journalism Academy will be conducted online, in a format specifically designed to bring real-life [workshops] and interactive experiences into the virtual sphere,” the release noted.