The campaign, launched under the theme “time is nature,” hopes to highlight biodiversity and its economic, social, and environmental role, as well as the impact of its degradation on human health.

Rabat – To celebrate World Environment Day, which falls on June 5, Morocco’s Ministry of Energy, Mining, and Environment has launched an awareness campaign to shed light on the importance of preserving the natural environment and Morocco’s considerable biodiversity.

In the video above, the ministry highlights the country’s biodiverse population of flora and fauna, which boasts 24,000 animal species and 7,000 species of plants. Morocco owes its biodiversity to its privileged geographic location, the diversity of its climate and habitats, and its paleontological history.

The ministry, however, warned that the excessive exploitation of natural resources is detrimental to the natural environment and causes its degradation, adding that the destruction of natural habitats can lead to the transmission of diseases between animals and humans.

Citing pollution, excessive exploitation of natural resources, and climate change as the direct causes for ecosystems degradation, the ministry stressed that nearly 600 animal species and 1,700 plant species are threatened with extinction—a number that is likely to grow.