Morocco Records 26 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Recoveries

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 8,177 as of 10 a.m. on June 7. Morocco currently has 640 active cases of the virus.

The ministry announced 13 new patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Morocco’s total recoveries to 7,328. The recovery rate stands now at 89.7%.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported no new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll remains at 208 and the fatality rate is 2.6%.

The new cases and recoveries are significantly lower compared to last week’s figures, when the Ministry of Health reported several hundred new recoveries each day. Morocco’s highest rate of daily recoveries came on June 2, with 517 new recoveries and 33 cases in 24 hours.

The numbers began to taper off on June 5, when the ministry announced 73 recoveries and 68 cases in 24 hours. On June 6, new cases (80) exceeded new recoveries (47).

Following Saturday’s trend, this morning’s update registered more new cases than recoveries.

The Ministry of Health acknowledged on June 6 the detection of new hotspots in Casablanca-Settat and other regions. The hotspots are driving up new cases.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts. The regions are home to 33.81% and 17.67% of the country’s total cases, respectively.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima has 14.41%, followed by the Fez-Meknes (12.46%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (8.87%), Draa-Tafilalet (7.17%), and Oriental regions (2.37%).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 1.47% of Morocco’s cases, followed by Souss-Massa (1.10%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.55%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%).

Morocco seeks to increase the rate of COVID-19 tests to nearly 1.8 million by the end of July or the start of August. Moroccan laboratories are set to exceed a daily average of 20,000 tests.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories processed 288,678 tests on suspected cases that came back negative.

Citing government sources, some Moroccan media are expecting Morocco to extend the state of emergency for a third time to keep the epidemiological situation under control.