DGAPR 75 Moroccan Prisons Are Coronavirus-Free

The recovery is the result of a series of preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus in correctional facilities.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR) announced on June 5 that 75 Moroccan prisons are now coronavirus-free. The recovery assessment concerns both inmates and staff.

Regarding remaining outbreaks, the DGAPR reported that the “Tangier 1” correctional facility saw 48 recoveries of its 66 total cases. Fourteen inmates remain in quarantine pending post-treatment test results.

One “Tangier 1” patient is still receiving treatment, while two detainees have died and two others were released from the facility, the DGAPR continued.

The DGAPR also added that 15 of the 26 infected employees at “Tangier 1” have recovered, while 11 are still in quarantine.

The news follows a series of preventive measures the DGAPR implemented to curb the spread of the virus in Morocco’s correctional facilities.

On May 21, DGAPR revealed its comprehensive action plan to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Moroccan prisons. The new measures include subjecting new detainees to medical examinations, paying particular attention to the health and safety of “vulnerable groups,” and controlling the movement of inmates within facilities.

DGAPR has allowed the reinstatement of cultural, artistic, and sports programs in accordance with preventive health measures, but restructured visitation to preserve the health of prisoners and employees.

Visiting areas will undergo careful disinfection, have floor stickers to guide social distancing, and enforce safe distances between prisoners and visitors through plastic barriers and the compulsory wearing of masks. The action plan also includes generating a strict visitation schedule to avoid overcrowding.

DGAPR ordered in late April coordination with the judicial authority to implement remote hearings for detainees and specialized medical consultations for inmates. Remote procedures are currently effective until June 27 but may be extended as the Ministry of Justice looks to digitize the Moroccan judicial system.

The measures followed instructions of regular sterilization of the facilities, the distribution of medical equipment and hygiene products, and the allocation of isolated wings to new detainees for a 14-day quarantine period.

DGAPR also equipped Moroccan prisons with mobile medical units to ensure the treatment of infected prisoners without further contamination.

The delegation launched a large-scale testing campaign for COVID-19 on April 20 at all Moroccan correctional facilities after the detection of a COVID-19 outbreak in the local correctional facility of Ouarzazate, southern Morocco.