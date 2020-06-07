Private Moroccan Clinics Charge Over $400 for COVID-19 Screening Tests

Employees in Morocco have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 screening test before they can resume working.

Rabat – Moroccan daily Al Massae reported on June 6 that private clinics in Morocco are charging MAD 4,000 ($413) for COVID-19 screening tests.

The Moroccan government has authorized the resumption of business activity, provided that businesses submit their employees to mandatory COVID-19 screening tests as part of the preventive measures necessary for gradual deconfinement.

Companies should provide COVID-19 testing kits for their employees, but some individuals prefer to consult private clinics for screenings. In Casablanca, private sector employees who sought out tests at private clinics were surprised by the exorbitant costs, Al Massae reported, using corresponding documents to confirm the high charges.

The screening test fee adds to a separate consultation fee, the source continued.

Other companies have benefited from free COVID-19 screenings after submitting requests to the Ministry of Health and providing a list of the names of its employees.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani expressed on June 4 his confidence in King Mohammed VI’s call for mass COVID-19 testing of private-sector employees to speed up the resumption of economic activity in Morocco.

He said doing so will accelerate Morocco’s economic recovery, allow millions to safely return to their commercial and professional activities, and reduce the lockdown’s negative impacts on households.

The King ordered the Ministry of Health on June 3 to make its resources available to the General Confederation of Enterprises of Morocco (CGEM) to this end. The campaign should take into account the health constraints “inherent in workplaces,” said a joint statement from the Ministry of Health and the CGEM.

Local media outlets have reported that the Moroccan government intends to announce a third extension of the state of emergency and lockdown that may last beyond June. Should El Othmani announce an extension on June 10, it remains to be seen how the decision would impact Morocco’s gradual resumption of business activities.