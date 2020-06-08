Brasilia Embassy Supports Moroccan Tourists Stranded in Brazil

The embassy’s watch cell has counted 36 stranded Moroccan tourists who arrived in Brazil before Morocco closed its borders.

Rabat – The Moroccan Embassy in Brasilia has renewed its pledge to support Moroccans stranded in Brazil. Since March 23 the embassy’s watch cell has been working to meet the stranded nationals’ essential needs.

The embassy in Brasilia said its watch cell has aided stranded Moroccans “in accordance with the instructions of the Moroccan authorities.”

The watch cell has counted 36 stranded Moroccan tourists who arrived in Brazil before Morocco closed its borders, of which 17 requested the embassy’s assistance and benefited from it.

Other Moroccans stuck in Brazil include several members of a cruise ship who did not request any help from the embassy besides inquiring about repatriation plans, according to the same source.

In order to offer assistance to Moroccans in every region of Brazil, the watch cell has mobilized honorary consulates to secure accommodation, food, and medical care for nationals throughout the country.

The embassy also followed the cases of over 20 Moroccan students who came to the Latin American country for university training and had to shorten their stays in order to return to their European universities by the end of March.

The Moroccan Embassy in Brasilia highlighted its efforts in raising awareness of the spread of COVID-19 among the Moroccan diaspora, and of the “strict application of the standards and directives issued by the Brazilian health authorities in the context of the fight against the pandemic.”

Brazil is the second hardest-hit country by the virus in the world, with more than 691,000 confirmed infections and over 36,000 fatalities.

The Moroccan embassy’s efforts add to the work of several other embassies around the world that summon their resources to assist their compatriots, pending the Moroccan government’s intervention to repatriate them.

Since Morocco decided to close its borders on March 15, many Moroccans have found themselves facing immense financial and social pressures. According to the latest update from Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 31,000 Moroccans are stranded abroad and have declared their wish to come back home.

Morocco is slowly repatriating its citizens, starting with the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla and neighboring Algeria.

The country’s first official repatriation operation took place on May 15 and benefited 500 Moroccans in Melilla. The second operation brought home a total of 337 Moroccans from Ceuta in two phases on May 22 and 25.

On May 30, 300 Moroccans who were stranded in the Algerian capital of Algiers returned home. Another operation on June 4 repatriated 300 more Moroccans from Algeria on three separate planes.