Rabat – American production company Good Films Collective has signed an agreement with Swedish filmmaker Daniel Espinosa for a film project about the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Titled “The Execution,” the upcoming narrative drama will recount the murder of Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabian embassy in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, when he entered to acquire documents to apply for a marriage license.

The movie will explore the planning, the details, and the motives behind the murder, as well as the aftermath, according to Deadline.

A Saudi hit team that is closely connected to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) carried out the murder of the former Washington Post columnist.

The hit team included Saudi intelligence Colonel Maher Mutreb, who, according to CIA Director Gina Haspel, citing audio recordings from the embassy, was the leader of the operation.

The audio recordings included conversations between Mutreb and Saudi forensic pathologist Salah Muhammed Al Tubaigy during the killing that took place at the consul general’s office. Tubaigy was in charge of dismembering Khashoggi.

Good Films Collective has not yet revealed any information about the participating actors, nor the first day of the shooting.

The company has produced several films about notorious criminal cases, such as “City of Lies,” starring Johnny Depp, about the murder of American rapper Christopher Wallace, also known as The Notorious B.I.G, and “The Infiltrator,” starring Bryan Cranston, about the bust of drug lord and terrorist Pablo Escobar.