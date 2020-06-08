Morocco Reiterates Centrality of Skhirat Agreement As Basis to End Libya Crisis

The Skhirat Agreement does not support any military or foreign intervention in the Libyan crisis.

Rabat – Morocco has reiterated its straightforward position regarding the Libyan conflict, emphasizing the centrality of the 2015 Skhirat Agreement as a basis to end the conflict.

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita recalled Morocco’s stance during a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Libya in the Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Taher Siala, on June 7.

During his talk with the GNA official, Bourita reaffirmed that the political agreement signed in the Moroccan city of Skhirat, near Rabat, is the main reference for any political solution for the Libyan crisis.

The Libyan Foreign Affairs Ministry reported on its Facebook page that both Bourita and Siada “stressed the need for continuous coordination and consultation between the two countries.”

Siala also shared the recent development of the Libyan dossier.

The discussion comes after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi announced his country’s Cairo Declaration and Cairo initiative to help resolve the Libyan crisis.

Al Sisi made the proposal in the presence of Khalifa Haftar, the head of GNA’s opposing Libyan National Army (LNA), on June 6.

None of the Government of National Accord representatives were present during the meeting.

Through its diplomatic channels, Morocco has acted with determination to stand against any political interference not aligned with the Skhirat Agreement.

أجرى وزير الخارجية المغربي ناصر بوريطة اتصالا هاتفيا بمعالي وزير الخارجية بحكومة الوفاق الوطني محمد الطاهر سيالة.

وأكد… Posted by ‎وزارة الخارجية الليبية‎ on Sunday, June 7, 2020

In a statement to Egyptian daily “Al Ahram,” Moroccan ambassador in Egypt Ahmed Tazi said his country supports the initiatives within the framework of the Skhirat Agreement that seek a resolution between the parties to the conflict.

Tazi, who is also Morocco’s permanent representative at the Arab International League, explained that Rabat “believes in dialogue and wise decisions.”

The diplomat also announced Morocco’s participation in the meeting between Haftar and Al Sisi on Saturday, June 6 after Tazi received an invitation from the Egyptian president.

The Moroccan envoy in Egypt said it would be “wise” to have all the proposed initiatives support the Skhirat Agreement as a basis to end the conflict.

Morocco’s government has long denounced international interference in the domestic affairs of the Libyan people.

The country believes that a lasting solution to the crisis lies with Libyans themselves, not foreign interventions.

Morocco also recognizes that Libya should adhere to the 2015 Skhirat Agreement, which provides an institutional structure to navigate a political transition.

Bourita said in March that a constitutional referendum and presidential and parliamentary elections should serve to legitimize Libyan governance.

Morocco’s approach fundamentally seeks to support efforts that lie in the best interest of the Libyan people.

International and Libyan officials have been expressing satisfaction with the Skhirat Agreement, including the Bahraini and French governments.