Health authorities have not reported any COVID-19 deaths since June 4.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 78 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 8,302.

The ministry did not report any additional deaths, with fatalities remaining at 208. The mortality rate stands at 2.5%.

Morocco also recorded 44 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 7,408. The recovery rate stands now at 89.2%.

Health authorities said that 30 cases are related to two previously-discovered family hotspots in Marrakech, adding that 28 cases were discovered in the region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra and 10 cases in Casablanca-Settat.

A further four cases were confirmed in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, two in Beni Mellal-Khenifra, two in the Oriental, and one each in Fez-Meknes and Guelmim-Oued Noun.

The Ministry of Health added that 74 of the new confirmed cases were identified through the monitoring of people who came into contact with COVID-19 patients.

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 686. Approximately 257 of the current patients are in the Casablanca-Settat region, 134 in Tangier-TetouanAl-Hoceima, 153 in Marrakech-Safi, and 83 Rabat-Sale-Kenitra.

Morocco’s total number of COVID-19 tests performed daily has increased, reaching 16,672 tests as of 6 p.m. on Monday. Reporting it has performed a total of 316,561 diagnostic tests since the pandemic reached the country in March, Morocco has conducted the largest number of tests of any country in North Africa.