Moroccan Expert Khammar Mrabit Joins IAEA’s Nuclear Safety Commission

Khammar Mrabit has more than 30 years of experience in the fields of nuclear and radiation safety.

Rabat – Director-General of the Moroccan Agency for Nuclear and Radiation Safety and Security (AMSSNuR), Khammar Mrabit, has joined the Commission of Safety Standards (CSS) at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA selected Mrabit to join the 25-member expert group earlier in June, a press release from AMSSNuR announced on June 8.

During his four-year mandate, Mrabit will work with a group of experts in the field to draft advice and guidelines on nuclear safety approaches, policies, and principles.

The IAEA’s selection of Mrabit to join the group as one of only 25 members from 170 eligible countries is a recognition of Morocco’s expertise, in Africa and globally, in terms of nuclear and radiation safety and security, AMSSNuR’s press release said.

The Moroccan scientist’s mission within the CSS includes drafting guidelines for the safe use of nuclear energy, transportation of radioactive material, and management of radioactive waste, as well as quick response plans in case of nuclear or radioactive emergencies, the press release added.

Mrabit participated in the 47th meeting of the CSS on June 4, AMSSNuR recalled. During the meeting, the international experts discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the commission’s work and reviewed draft recommendations from the previous meeting.

The commission’s members also discussed the IAEA’s action plan to respond to the impact of COVID-19 on global safety standards, and are planning to further analyze the pandemic’s impact during their 48th meeting, scheduled for November 16-20.

With more than 30 years of experience in nuclear and radiation safety and security, Mrabit was involved in many safety and security programs since he first joined the IAEA in 1986.

Mrabit was chairman of the IAEA Coordination Committee between August 2008 and March 2011 and currently chairs the IAEA Global Nuclear Safety and Security Network (GNSSN) and the International Network for Education and Training on Emergency Preparedness and Response (iNET-EPR).

Between April 2011 and May 2016, Mrabit was the director of the Division of Nuclear Security within the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security at the IAEA. The Moroccan expert was responsible for planning and implementing the IAEA nuclear security plans and programs approved by the IAEA’s Board of Governors and endorsed by the General Conference.

After working and living in Austria for over three decades, Mrabit returned to Morocco in 2016 to become the first director-general of the newly-created AMSSNuR. The expert developed a national vision and a strategic action plan for 2017-2021 to establish and maintain an independent, credible, and recognized national authority.