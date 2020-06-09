Moroccan TV Channel Incorporates Life Skills Into Remote Education

The new educational content aims to help students better deal with life’s ups and downs and better integrate professional life.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education launched on June 8 a series of educational videos about life skills for middle school and high school students.

The videos broadcast daily on the Laayoune TV channel from 10 to 11 a.m., the ministry announced in a press release.

The animated lessons aim to help students “acquire life skills and strengthen their system of values,” and are expected to “have a positive impact on … the establishment of a new dynamism in teaching methods,” the press release added.

The initiative is part of a cooperation program between the education ministry and UNICEF.

UNICEF defines life skills as the abilities that allow humans to react effectively to the ups and downs of life, including decision-making, problem-solving, creative thinking, critical thinking, communication, self-awareness, assertiveness, and resilience.

According to the ministry, the lessons would allow students to successfully transition to and engage in professional life.

The educational videos are broadcast in Arabic and French and include a general introduction to the importance of life skills, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and define them while giving examples on how to improve every skill.

The videos also include notes addressed to educational and administrative staff in order to explain how they can integrate life skills in the subjects they teach.

The new content would complement the lessons broadcasted on national television and available on the TelmidTICE remote learning platform.

The Moroccan government began broadcasting remote education lessons on television and launched the TelmidTICE platform on March 16, three days after suspending in-person classes as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Ministry of Education has worked to diversify the remote learning initiative since its launch and improve inclusivity, notably by adding new lessons, such as physical education and life skills, and through recording lessons for students with special needs such as hearing impairments.