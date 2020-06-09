Morocco Exports 18.5 Million Face Masks Worldwide

After filling the local market's demand, Morocco authorized the export of face masks, starting with shipments to Europe.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Industry has announced that Morocco exported over 18.5 million protective face masks to 11 countries since the Ministry authorized their export on May 21.

The ministry declared in a press release that 69 companies produced the protective face masks, 77% of which are made with woven fabric, while 23% are made of non-woven material.

After securing the domestic market’s demand, Morocco authorized the export of face masks, starting with exports to Europe. Approximately 33.6% of the exported masks went to France, followed by Portugal with 28.5%, and Spain with 14.6%, according to the ministry.

In addition to Europe, African countries also benefited from the Moroccan products. Recipient African countries include Algeria, Mauritania, and Senegal. Mexico and Saudi Arabia also imported Moroccan masks.

“The export of protective masks represents both a pledge of confidence in the certified quality of Moroccan products, and a strong development opportunity for the sector of manufacture of personal protective equipment,” the release concluded.

In addition to the companies that are supplying the local market and exporting masks, Moroccan prisoners are also contributing to the supply to the Moroccan market. Detainees are making over 20,000 masks per day, according to the General Commission for Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR).

Moroccan women in training and integration centers in Taounate, in the northern Rif region, have also contributed to the national campaign by producing 1,500 face masks per day. They have produced more than 33,000 face masks so far.

Moroccan Minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy emphasized early in May the importance of keeping a minimum of 15 million masks in the national stock.

Elalamy said that Morocco will keep exporting masks as long as the national stock meets this quota.