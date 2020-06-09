Govt. Clarification; Morocco Extends State of Emergency to July 10, Eases Lockdown

Moroccan local media published erroneous reports earlier today regarding Morocco’s decision to extend the state of emergency, falsely indicating it would continue until August 8.

Rabat – Government Spokesperson Said Amzazi announced that the Moroccan government decided to extend the country’s state of emergency until July 10.

The government council made the decision on June 9, one day before the country was supposed to end the state of emergency.

Amzazi said the decision seeks to gradually ease the lockdown, taking into account the epidemiological situation in each of Morocco’s regions.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani will provide more details about the decision during a meeting at the House of Representatives on June 10.

The council also decided to ease lockdown measures. The extension of the state of emergency means citizens will still have to abide by the same rules, including wearing masks in public.

Citizens will also have to avoid large gatherings to limit the risk of infections.

Before the official announcement, Moroccan media reported erroneous news on the extension of the state of emergency, claiming it will last until August 8.

The local news outlets took into account a draft law from the Secretary General of the Council, calling for an extension until August 8.

While the terms are often used interchangeably, there is a difference between the lockdown and the state of health emergency.

Lockdown falls within the state of emergency measures that the country launched on March 20 to contain the spread of the virus.

The state of emergency includes a framework of regulations, such as restrictions of movement and suspension of activities in public spaces, including cafes, restaurants, mosques, and other spaces. The lockdown is a measure within this framework.

The continued state of emergency means that the country will stay alerted, taking into account the epidemiological situation in the country.

The government believes that the COVID-19 outbreak in Morocco is under control, but it would be risky to take the extreme decision to lift both lockdown and the state of emergency simultaneously.