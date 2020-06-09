“The principles that have stirred passions across the United States are not American principles, they are universal.”

United States Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer released a statement on Tuesday expressing solidarity with the protest movement against systemic injustices facing the Black community in the US.

Fischer commented on the global scope of the calls to build an inclusive and accountable society: “While our work begins at home, we will continue to look outward to the world around us. We will continue, with humility, to work with partners such as Morocco to make the world the place we want for our children.”

As officials in the US respond to the growing movement, Fischer stressed that the US’ diplomatic missions abroad also have a responsibility to show support and represent the of “freedom, opportunity, and respect” that define not only the American value system, but that of the global community.

“The principles that have stirred passions across the United States are not American principles, they are universal,” said his statement, published on the embassy’s Facebook page.

Fischer also emphasized his commitment to ensure the diverse staff working at the embassy operate in a mutually respectful, inclusive environment. “As Ambassador, it is my solemn promise to ensure every member of our team is treated with dignity and mutual respect and empowered to flourish within our community.”

Ambassador Fischer assumed his role in January, after the position was vacant for almost three years. Despite the gap in diplomatic representation, Morocco and the US boast a long history as allies. Morocco was the first country to recognize the US as an independent country. The North African state officially extended its recognition in 1777, one and a half years after the US issued its Declaration of Independence.

“Two hundred thirty four years later, as we continue to work to perfect that experiment, we are grateful for Morocco’s uninterrupted friendship. As the U.S.-Morocco partnership continues to grow, the principles of equality and justice remain at the heart of our cooperation,” Fischer stressed.

The ambassador emphasized the longstanding cooperation between the two countries in sectors impacted by systemic bias such as access to education and judicial reform. He expressed hope for a better future through collaborative efforts, saying that “America could not ask for a better partner [than Morocco] in making the world a better place.”

Fischer’s statement comes as Morocco World News prepares to host a June 10 livestream discussion on the 401-year-old crisis leading up to the Black Lives Matter movement, involving dialogue between American and Moroccan academics.