What You Need to Know About the 1st Phase of Morocco’s Lockdown Exit

After several months of lockdown, Morocco spent yesterday waiting in vain for an announcement about the end of the state of emergency.

Rabat – Morocco’s government office issued on the night of June 9 a lengthy statement to define the measures Moroccans should abide by during the first phase of the country’s lockdown exit strategy amid COVID-19 crisis.

The government yesterday announced its decision to extend the state of emergency for one more month until July 10, to protect the population from a potential second spike of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision came with a strategy to ease the lockdown. However, it was until nearly midnight when the government issued a press release to explain the measures of the first phase of its exit strategy.

A joint statement from both the Ministries of Health and Interior outlined the next moves and the country’s strategy to ease lockdown, depending on the epidemiology situation in each prefecture and region.

The first phase of the country’s exit strategy will start on June 11. The measure seeks to ensure the resumption of economic activities in all Moroccan regions, including industries, shops, handicrafts, local activities and small trades stores, local commerce, and weekly souks (produce markets).

Cafes, restaurants, hammams, cinemas, theaters and mosques will not recommence activities at this stage.

In May, the country decided to let public spaces like cafes and restaurants that they base their activities only on delivery and mobile services.

In addition to its decision to open up economic services, the statement divided Morocco’s regions into two zones.

One zone includes the prefectures where citizens will not need an exceptional movement permit to go out. Meanwhile, the second zone will have more restricted measures due to the number of active COVID-19 cases in each prefecture.

In zone one, authorities will allow the resumption of urban public transport with a capacity rate of 50%.

The prefectures concerned will also enjoy an ease on restrictions, including the reopening of hair and beauty salons, with a capacity of 50%.

Authorities will also allow the reopening of open-air public spaces, such as gardens.

Citizens in zone one will also enjoy individual outdoor sports activities, like walking, and cycling.

The country, however, will maintain the ban on gatherings, weddings, celebrations in both zones.

In zone two, which includes major cities, movement will require an exceptional movement permit. Shops will be closed at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the prefectures in the second zone will also see the resumption of urban public transport with a capacity rate of 50 %.

Citizens in both zones will have to abide by sanitary measures, including the wearing of face masks in public, social distancing, and other preventive measures.

The two zones comprise the following prefectures:

First zone

– The Oriental

– The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region

– The Draa-Tafilalet region

– The Souss-Massa region

– The Guelmim-Oued Noun region

– The Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra region

– The Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region

– M’diq-Fnideq

– Tetouan

– Fahs-Anjra

– Al Hoceima

– Chefchaouen

– Ouezzane

– Meknes

– Ifrane

– Moulay Yakoub

– Sefrou

– Boulemane

– Taounate

– Taza

– Khemisset

– Sidi Kacem

– Sidi Slimane

– Settat

– Sidi Bennour

– Chichaoua

– El Haouz

– Kelaat Sraghna

– Essaouira

-Rhamna

– Safi

– Youssoufia

The second zone includes:

– Tangier-Assilah

– Larache

– Fez

– El Hajeb

– Rabat

– Sale

– Skhirat-Temara

– Kenitra

– Casablanca

– Mohammedia

– El Jadida

– Nouaceur

– Mediouna

– Ben Slimane

– Berrechid

– Marrakech

The Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, is expected to discuss the measures in detail during his appearance at the House of Representatives today, June 10 at 3 p.m.