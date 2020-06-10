Morocco Records 71 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Most of the new confirmed cases are related to previously discovered hotspots.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 71 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 8,508.

The ministry reported one new death in Casablanca, increasing fatalities to 211. The mortality rate stands at 2.5%.

Morocco also recorded 72 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 7,565. The recovery rate now stands at 88.9%.

Health authorities said that 30 cases were found in the city of Marrakech, related to two previously-discovered hotspots that are still active.

A further 22 cases were confirmed mainly in industrial hotspots in the northern cities of Tangier, Larache, and Fahs Anjra. Health authorities registered an additional 12 cases in Casablanca and seven in a hotspot in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra.

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 732. Approximately 246 of the patients are found in the Casablanca-Settat region, followed by Marrakech-Safi with 188, and Tangier-Tetouan-Al-Hoceima with 152.

Next on the list is the region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra with 88 active cases, while Guelmim-Oued Noun and Souss-Massa-Draa reported two active cases each, and there is one active case in Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra.

Morocco’s total number of daily COVID-19 diagnostic tests fell slightly, to 16,480, as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday This brings the total number of diagnostic tests conducted since the outbreak began to 352,240.