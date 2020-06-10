"We are thankful for the great cooperation of the Moroccan authorities," said British Ambassador to Morocco Thomas Reilly.

Rabat – The British Embassy in Rabat, in cooperation with the Moroccan government, has facilitated the return of more than 9,500 travellers from Morocco on 58 commercial flights and through other commercial routes since Morocco suspended air and sea travel in mid-March.

The embassy declared that the operation required “enormous coordination and effort” with the teams working at the British Embassy in Rabat and the British Honorary Consulate in Marrakech.

Thanks to the hard work of @UKinMorocco staff we have helped over 9500 people return home from #Morocco 🇲🇦 by‍ 🚗🚐✈️🛳 since 16 March. pic.twitter.com/smix0uMaLI — UK in Morocco (@UKinMorocco) June 6, 2020

The British embassy revealed that the facilitation of commercial routes was the result of the support of Moroccan authorities, airlines, and ferry companies. This allowed the UK to establish special repatriation options and ensure that domestic restrictions would not represent an obstacle to repatriation.

“We are thankful for the great cooperation of the Moroccan authorities,” said British Ambassador to Morocco Thomas Reilly in an embassy press release sent to Morocco World News.

Despite the travellers’ diverse locations in Morocco, the British embassy managed to collect them from Oujda, Berkane, Jerada, Ahfir, Tagounite, Zagora, Ras El Ma, Sidi Ifni, Ouarzazate, Taroudant, Midelt, Chefchaouen, and several other cities throughout the country.

While 80% of travellers were Britons, the remaining 20% represented 25 nationalities, including Irish, Germans, French, and Australians.

Many of the repatriated individuals praised the support they benefited from during their stay in Morocco, as well as hospitality Moroccans showed them. These individuals expressed their desire to return to the North African country when a suitable opportunity arises.

“We continue to support British Nationals in Morocco who require assistance and we

offer the latest updates on our Travel Advice for Morocco on gov.uk website,” said Reilly in the same statement, addressing his compatriots.

The British ambassador has been actively engaged with the evolution of the COVID-19 crisis in Morocco, praising the efforts of both the Moroccan government and the Moroccan people in taking care of stranded British nationals.

“Just opened my LinkedIn page to find loads of messages from Moroccans offering their houses and accommodation to British nationals stuck in Morocco. It is that kind of generosity and warmth of spirit that makes Morocco such a remarkable country. I hope my countrymen come back soon,” the ambassador tweeted on March 21.

For their part, the Brits in Morocco requested that Reilly create a bank account for those wishing to donate to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

The British official welcomed the idea and responded in an April 8 tweet by saying, “I would be delighted to encourage all members of the British community to Morocco to contribute to that fund as I will do myself personally.”