Rabat – As French teams await for the resumption of the French Football league (Ligue 1), a Brazilian LGBT activist has filed a lawsuit against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr for “homophobia and incitement to hatred.”

The LGBT activist, Agripino Magalhaes, filed a complaint against the Brazilian footballer at the Sao Paulo prosecutor’s office after the footballer called his mother’s boyfriend a “little fag**t.” Neymar threw the insult came after his mother’s boyfriend revealed he was bisexual, according to the French Press Agency (AFP).

The homophobic language went public following the leak of a voice message the Brazilian star had sent to his friends.

Neymar’s mother, 52-year-old Nadine Goncalves, made her relationship with the young man public shortly before the homophobia rowl, reported the same source.

The charges will be examined by a prosecutor who will then decide whether or not to prosecute the Brazilian athlete.

The complainant, Magalhaes, revealed on June 8, on his instagram account that he planned to file a complaint for “crime of homophobia and incitement to hatred”.

“My lawyers will officially file a complaint against the player Neymar Junior, and his ‘peers’ for the crime of homophobia, hate speech, and threatening an LGBT community member with death.” wrote the activist.

The activist also emphasized that Brazil criminalizes Homophobia and Transphobia under law No. 7,716/1989, which also criminalizes racism.

Neymar endured another sex-related accusation in 2019, after a Brazilian woman accused him of raping her in Paris, where he lives. The case was closed due to lack of evidence against the PSG star.